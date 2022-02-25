Zelensky offers Putin to start negotiations on ending military operations

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky addressed the Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered to start negotiations over ending the military operations.

February 25, 2022, 16:19

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "I’d like to once again address the President of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said in a video address published on social media. “Military operations are taking place all over Ukraine. Let’s sit around a negotiations table in order to stop the bloodshed,” he said.

The Ukrainian president also criticized European partners for what he described as extremely slow support.