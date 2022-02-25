The reconstruction of the secondary school No. 1 after Vladimir Balayan is underway in the city of Martakert, Artsakh Republic.

February 25, 2022, 14:46 The construction of Martakert's N 1 secondary school is underway

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic, told “Artsakhpress”.

The reconstruction of the right side of the building, the installation of windows and the strengthening of the walls have already been completed.

"At this stage, the roof of the building is being changed," said Martha Danielyan.

The construction work is carried out with the help of the state budget. The contractor is "Comfort" LLC. The construction process is supervised by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh.