Kiev wants peace and is ready to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status with Russia if such an option exists, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak told Reuters on Friday, Tass informs.

February 25, 2022, 14:55 Ukraine ready for talks with Russia if such option exists. Presidential Advisor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," he pointed out, adding: "We can talk about that as well." "Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace," Podolyak emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on Russia to engage in talks with Kiev as soon as possible in order to minimize losses from military activities. He stated earlier that he was not afraid to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status and security guarantees with Russia. The Ukrainian president also emphasized that Ukraine’s Western partners were unwilling to grant NATO membership to the country and provide it with security guarantees.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.