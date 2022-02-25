PM: Georgia will not impose sanctions on Russia

Georgia will not participate in economic sanctions against Russia, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic is not on the...
Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan addressed a congratulatory...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain...
Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers,...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir...
The Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan held an online meeting with the Co-Chairs...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
The reconstruction of the secondary school No. 1 after Vladimir Balayan is underway in the city of Martakert, Artsakh Republic.
On February 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Primate of the Artsakh...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenian devotees died bravely while defending their Homeland....
47 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
In the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh, construction works are in full swing; the traces left...
On February 23, individual chess championship for boys and girls was held at the Republican Chess Sports...
On February 23, a khachkar (cross-stone), in memory of Arsen Mardiyan, a sergeant who died during the...
By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...
A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
