Georgia will not participate in economic sanctions against Russia, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

February 25, 2022, 13:30 PM: Georgia will not impose sanctions on Russia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I want to clearly and unequivocally state that, taking into account our national interests and taking into account the interests of our people, Georgia is not going to take part in financial and economic sanctions against Russia,” as news.am informs, Garibashvili told reporters.

The head of government noted that when making such decisions, he would be guided solely by the interests of their country.