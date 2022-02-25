During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenian devotees died bravely while defending their Homeland. Mher Baghdasaryan is one of them.

February 25, 2022, 11:56 Devotion is immortality...Mher Baghdasaryan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mher Baghdasaryan was born on July 27, 1975, in the village of Aknaghbyur, Artsakh’s Askeran region. He attended the local school. After the death of his elder brother Mkhitar Baghdasaryan during the first Artsakh war, he voluntarily joined the ranks of Arshavir Gharamyan's battalion and left for the front.

He participated in the liberation of Omar, Karvachar, Akna and surrounding villages, Tigranakert and Fizuli. In 1993-1996 he served in the Artsakh Defense Army. Mher Baghdasaryan was a member of the Union of Veterans, was awarded the "Combat Service" medal. 1999 He got married and settled in the village of Avetaranots in the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic. In 2016 he participated in the April Four-Day War.

"On September 27, 2020 as soon as the war began, my father again volunteered. He was in the area of Shurabad, and then voluntarily left for the Hadrut region. He fought against the enemy near the community of Zardarashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region, where their detachment fell under the blockade. Being familiar with the place, they were able to get out of the blockade.

He actively participated in the military operations near Avetaranots. After two days of hot battles, he died,'" his daughter Ilona told “Artsakhpress”. The hero's funeral took place a month after his death, on November 24, in the "Yerablur" military pantheon in Yerevan.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Mher Baghdasaryan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" Medal.