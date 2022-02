French President Emmanuel Macron said he phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on a request from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I had a quick, direct and frank conversation on a request from President Zelensky," Macron told reporters after the EU summit on Friday, Tass informs.

In his words, the aim of the conversation was a request "to end hostilities as soon as possible.".