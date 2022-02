US forces will not fight in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

February 25, 2022, 09:14 Biden: US won't fight against Russia in Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden on Thursday reiterated “our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies.”