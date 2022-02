Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the situation in Ukraine was caused by NATO provocations and urged to focus on political and democratic solutions to the issue.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO's provocations. We don't believe that resorting to war is a solution. Imperative to establish ceasefire & to find a political and democratic resolution," the FM tweeted.