In the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh, construction works are in full swing; the traces left by the war are being removed.

February 24, 2022, 12:11 Large scale of construction work is carried out in Askeran region

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the head of the regional administration Hamlet Apresyan about the work being done in the region and the problems that need to be solved.

"Construction of new districts for the displaced is underway in the Askeran region. New settlement is being built in the administrative territory of the community of Astghashen. The settlement will have 210 households.

The construction of new districts in the administrative territory of the community of Hovsepavan is underway. Construction is being carried in the territory of Ivanyan, in several places at the same time. New districts are being built. 216 apartments are being built in Krasni," Apresyan said.

During the 44-day war, about 403 residential houses in the region were damaged, and seven private houses were damaged in the regional center. Construction material was provided for restoration works.

"26 free houses in the housing stock were renovated and provided to our displaced compatriots. We have 28 more free houses in the housing stock, which after renovation can be provided to other displaced families. These families have received support from various charity organizations in the form of food, hygiene items and basic necessities," he said.

According to the head of the district administration, at the moment the streets in Askeran are being improved.

"I regularly visit the villages of Shosh, Mkhitarashen, Sznek, Khantsk, Hilis, Khndzristan and other villages of the region.There are communities where there are problems related to the external lighting, construction of a new artesian well and improvement of inter-community roads. However, our first and most urgent problem is the security of the population, the remaining issues and problems will definitely be solved, "the head of the regional administration said.