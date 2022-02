2703 | February 17, 2022 13:58 European Parliament: OSCE MG remains only internationally recognized format for Karabakh conflict resolution

2518 | February 17, 2022 14:30 Artsakh President convened an enlarged consultation

2494 | February 17, 2022 12:26 The residents of Chartar continue creating on their own land. Mayor

2431 | February 18, 2022 12:45 Law on occupied territories of Artsakh clarifies scope of Azerbaijan's accountability. Artsakh State Minister

2412 | February 18, 2022 17:23 Furnishing work is being carried out in the newly built apartment buildings on Stepanakert's Tumanyan Street

2220 | February 17, 2022 16:26 Devotion is immortality...Leonid Allahverdyan

2037 | February 18, 2022 15:13 New workshop opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School (photos)

1881 | February 19, 2022 11:43 Armenian Defense Ministry calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading disinformation