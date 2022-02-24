Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia

A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit Minister Papikyan will have meetings with his Russian counterpart Minister Sergey Shoygu and other government officials.