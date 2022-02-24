Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia

A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic is not on the agenda of Armenia.
Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan addressed a congratulatory...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain...
Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers,...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir...
The Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan held an online meeting with the Co-Chairs...
Artsakh follows the developments in Donbass with a concern, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
On February 23, individual chess championship for boys and girls was held at the Republican Chess Sports School.
On February 23, a khachkar (cross-stone), in memory of Arsen Mardiyan, a sergeant who died during the...
90 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
The residents of the community of Sarushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged in agriculture...
The distinguished pedagogues of the secondary school after Dikran Izmirlian in the Chldran community...
A khachkar (cross tone) has been installed in Haterk on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Artsakh...
The construction of an apartment building in Chartar, Martuni region, is being completed.
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation of the Russian Joint Forces.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...
Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
