The Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara has officially asked Turkey to provide support after Russia launched a special military operation in Donbass.

February 24, 2022, 10:13 Ukraine asks “strategic ally” Turkey for support

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Russian Federation launched a war against Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian settlements are under bombardment. We are calling on our strategic ally Turkey and the friendly people of Turkey to help us at this difficult time,” the embassy said in a statement.