Ukraine is closing the airspace for civilian planes, as news.am informs, reported the press service of State Enterprise for Ukrainian Air Traffic Management.

February 24, 2022, 10:02 Ukraine closing its airspace

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The provision of air traffic services for civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is being suspended.

Changes in the use of Ukrainian airspace will be announced additionally.