Blasts are heard in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Berdiansk, news.am informs, citing UNIAN news agency.

February 24, 2022, 09:45 Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Thursday, February 24, after 5 o'clock early in the morning (after 6am Moscow time), the sounds of explosions are heard in a number of cities, including Kyiv. At least four explosions in Kramatorsk, powerful explosions in Odessa, Kharkiv, Berdiansk, and heavy shooting in Donbas are reported," the statement said.

It is added that the sounds of explosions are heard in the capital, too.

"At the same time, there are reports of shootings and explosions near the Boryspil airport," the agency said.