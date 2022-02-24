Nationwide martial law introduced in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are introducing martial law in the entire territory of the country,” Zelensky said in an address.

“Don’t panic, we are strong, we will win,” he said, addressing Ukrainians.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian security and defense systems are functioning.

He added that he has already spoken with US President Joe Biden and that the American side is already preparing international assistance for Ukraine.