Nationwide martial law introduced in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are introducing martial law in the entire territory of the country,” Zelensky said in an address.

“Don’t panic, we are strong, we will win,” he said, addressing Ukrainians.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian security and defense systems are functioning.

He added that he has already spoken with US President Joe Biden and that the American side is already preparing international assistance for Ukraine.


     

Politics

Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry

The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic is not on the agenda of Armenia.

Artsakh Security Council Secretary addresses congratulatory message on Fatherland Defender’s Day

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain...

Armenian Ombudsman presents violations of rights of border residents by Azeri troops to Dutch Ambassador

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers,...

President of Artsakh welcomes recognition of independence of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir...

“Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan” – Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan tells Australian colleagues

The Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan held an online meeting with the Co-Chairs...

Artsakh State Minister hopes it would be possible to find peaceful solution in Donbass

Artsakh follows the developments in Donbass with a concern, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Society

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

On February 23, individual chess championship for boys and girls was held at the Republican Chess Sports School.

Khachkar installed in the yard of the Armenian-Italian educational complex in memory of the fallen graduate

On February 23, a khachkar (cross-stone), in memory of Arsen Mardiyan, a sergeant who died during the...

90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

90 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

The residents of Sarushen create on the native land with the expectation of stability. Head of Community

The residents of the community of Sarushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged in agriculture...

The students of Chldran school are brought up with patriotic spirit

The distinguished pedagogues of the secondary school after Dikran Izmirlian in the Chldran community...

Khachkar is installed in the village of Haterk

A khachkar (cross tone) has been installed in Haterk on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Artsakh...

The construction of an apartment building in Chartar is nearing completion

The construction of an apartment building in Chartar, Martuni region, is being completed.

Military

Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire regime. Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense Army opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions in the south-eastern direction of the Artsakh Republic on February 23 at around 10:05.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Artsakh army positions

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...

Armenian Defense Ministry calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security...

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa
Nationwide martial law introduced in Ukraine
Zelensky says he wanted to have phone talk with Putin but he did not respond
Biden: The world will hold Russia accountable
Decision taken on "denazification, demilitarization" of Ukraine - Putin
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Photos

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh medalists of the European Championship were welcomed in Stepanakert
Artsakh medalists of the European Championship were welcomed in Stepanakert
Library named after Levon Adyan openen in Chldran
Library named after Levon Adyan openen in Chldran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Videos

Culture

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

Sport

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa

Nationwide martial law introduced in Ukraine

Biden: The world will hold Russia accountable

Zelenskyy says he wanted to have phone talk with Putin but he did not respond

