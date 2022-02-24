Zelensky says he wanted to have phone talk with Putin but he did not respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to have a telephone conversation Thursday morning with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the latter did not respond. The Ukrainian leader stated about this in his video message, which he issued in Russian, news.am informs, citing Ukrinform.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today I initiated a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation. The result: silence. Although the silence should have been in Donbas," Zelenskyy said.