US President Joe Biden issued a statement saying Russia had launched "an unprovoked and unjustified attack" on the Ukrainian people.

February 24, 2022, 08:53 Biden: The world will hold Russia accountable

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."