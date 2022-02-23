Gas prices in Europe rose above $960 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday for the first time since February 14, according to London’s ICE.

February 23, 2022, 17:35 Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $960.6 per 1,000 cubic meters or 82 euro per MWh.

The overall increase in the price of gas since the beginning of the day was about 2.8%.

It was reported earlier that Berlin is stopping the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project after Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.