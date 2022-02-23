The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense Army opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions in the south-eastern direction of the Artsakh Republic on February 23 at around 10:05.

February 23, 2022, 17:00 Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire regime. Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In fact, it was the Azerbaijani side that violated the ceasefire on this part of the frontline, as a result of which the Armenian side did not suffer any casualties, Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.