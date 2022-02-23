Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

On February 23, individual chess championship for boys and girls was held at the Republican Chess Sports School.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, made an opening speech.

He mentioned that it is the first championship in the field of sports in 2022. According to the chief referee Hakob Avagyan, a total of 58 boys and girls (10-18 years old) from Stepanakert, Hadrut, Shushi, Martakert, Martuni and Askeran regions are participating in the championship.

"The goals of the championship are the popularization of chess in the Republic and the increase of the sportsmanship of young chess players.