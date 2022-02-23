On February 23, a khachkar (cross-stone), in memory of Arsen Mardiyan, a sergeant who died during the 44-day war, a student of a former vocational school, was erected in the yard of the Armenian-Italian educational complex in Stepanakert.

February 23, 2022, 14:29 Khachkar installed in the yard of the Armenian-Italian educational complex in memory of the fallen graduate

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the initiative belongs to the "Artsakh, Forward" NGO,of which Arsen was a member.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the chairman of the organization Arthur Hayrapetyan said that for the first time in the post-war period the organization is holding such an event.

"On behalf of the “Forward, Artsakh "organization and me, I bow my head in memory of all the heroes. They did not spare their lives for the sacred cause of saving the homeland.

We are grateful to their parents for educating such patriotic Armenians. After so many losses, we must not lay down our arms. We must be vigilant and continue to develop our country," said Hayrapetyan said.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arsen Mardiyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" and "For Courage" Medals.