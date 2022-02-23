Artsakh athlete, bronze medalist of the European Sambo Championship Karen Sargsyan lived in Shushi before the 44-day Artsakh war.

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Participating in the European Sambo Championship in Minsk, Belarus, he took the third honorable place and won a bronze medal.

200 athletes from nine countries took part in the championship.

"The last fight was with the representative of Moldova, after winning which I became a bronze medalist," said K. Sargsyan and noted that the main goal of consistent work is to become Olympic champion; to keep the honor of the homeland high and to wave the flag of the Artsakh Republic there.

"I must mention that without my coach, Armen Adamyan, I could not have succeeded. I am grateful to him for being by my side," said the athlete.