February 23, 2022, 10:12 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan released another disinformation, falsely claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on February 23 in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.