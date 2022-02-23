Ukraine will never recognize DPR, LPR, says foreign minister

Ukraine will never recognize the independency of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the sovereignty of which has been recognized by Russia, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yesterday, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin moved to recognize two pieces of Ukrainian land as independent entities. Ukraine does not and will never recognize this absurdity, neither will the world recognize it," he said, adding that by recognizing the independency of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic Russia allegedly recognized its responsibility for the military conflict in Ukraine.

Kuleba offered a program similar to the Lend-Lease of World War Two to Washington, he said. "We had a focused discussion today with Secretary Blinken on steps to protect Ukraine and our multi-dimensional resilience. One of the proposals that we put forward today is designing a program similar to the Lend-Lease implemented during the World War II to support" Ukraine, Foreign Minister said, adding that this program "will help to ensure sustainability and will improve efficiency in strengthening the capacity of Ukraine to defend itself."

Ukrainian authorities are ready for diplomatic settlement of the Donbass conflict, as well as for a war against Russia, which Kiev suggests threatens Ukraine, according to Kuleba. "We have two plans. Plan A is to utilize every tool of diplomacy to deter Russia and prevent further escalation. And if that fails, Plan B is to fight for every inch of our land and every city and every village. To fight until we win, of course," he said.