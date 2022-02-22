Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain agreements have been reached on the development of trade and economic relations in Nagorno-Karabakh, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: He said that there are also disputes, but Moscow will do everything possible for the settlement process to proceed peacefully.

"In any case there are already certain agreements in terms of not only ensuring the safety of all the people who live there, but also in terms of developing trade and economic ties, unblocking transport communications. I know there are still disputes, there are things to work on. But we will do everything for that process to develop peacefully, peacefully," Putin said.