Armenian Ombudsman presents violations of rights of border residents by Azeri troops to Dutch Ambassador

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a press release.
Issues relating to the protection of human rights were discussed during the meeting.
The Armenian Ombudsman presented the violations of rights of Armenia’s border residents by the Azerbaijani armed forces and the urgency of creating a security zone.