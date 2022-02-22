Artsakhpress

Armenian Ombudsman presents violations of rights of border residents by Azeri troops to Dutch Ambassador

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Arman Tatoyan presented the programs implemented over the past 6 years relating to the rights of children, women and persons with disabilities, the fight against stereotypes, the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, the freedom of speech and the professional work of journalists.

Issues relating to the protection of human rights were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian Ombudsman presented the violations of rights of Armenia’s border residents by the Azerbaijani armed forces and the urgency of creating a security zone.


     

Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain agreements have been reached on the development of trade and economic relations in Nagorno-Karabakh, news.am informs.

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers,...

President of Artsakh welcomes recognition of independence of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir...

“Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan” – Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan tells Australian colleagues

The Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan held an online meeting with the Co-Chairs...

Artsakh State Minister hopes it would be possible to find peaceful solution in Donbass

Artsakh follows the developments in Donbass with a concern, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social...

Artsakh NSS able to ensure safety of President, every citizen, those who visited Artsakh

The National Security Service (NSS) of the Artsakh Republic (AR) has issued a statement. It reads as...

Law on occupied territories of Artsakh clarifies scope of Azerbaijan's accountability. Artsakh State Minister

The Parliament of Artsakh adopted the bill on the “Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh”...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

The residents of Sarushen create on the native land with the expectation of stability. Head of Community

The residents of the community of Sarushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged in agriculture - cattle breeding and gardening. There are also those who are engaged in greenhouse farming.

The students of Chldran school are brought up with patriotic spirit

The distinguished pedagogues of the secondary school after Dikran Izmirlian in the Chldran community...

Khachkar is installed in the village of Haterk

A khachkar (cross tone) has been installed in Haterk on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Artsakh...

The construction of an apartment building in Chartar is nearing completion

The construction of an apartment building in Chartar, Martuni region, is being completed.

We must raise the issue of Artsakh status. Hrant Bagratyan

I do not think that the acts of reunification of Artsakh with Mother Armenia or recognition of Artsakh's...

Today it is our duty to restore the fighting spirit. NA Deputy Speaker

February 1988 has a great meaning for our nation, and today it is our duty, especially after the war,...

On occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh movement President Harutyunyan visited Stepanakert Memorial (Video)

On February 20, on the occasion of Karabakh Movement, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan,...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Artsakh army positions

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units in opening fire on February 20 and 21 in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed adjacent to the villages of Shosh and Taghavard.

Armenian Defense Ministry calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security...

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

Russia hopes UN will rely on its basic principles in approach to Lugansk, Donetsk — Lavrov
Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold
Russia is still ready for talks with US after recognizing LPR, DPR as independent —Russia MFA
32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Library named after Levon Adyan openen in Chldran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

Russia hopes UN will rely on its basic principles in approach to Lugansk, Donetsk — Lavrov

German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold

Russia is still ready for talks with US after recognizing LPR, DPR as independent —Russia MFA

Biden to block investments and trade of Americans with Donetsk and Luhansk regions

