Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is on hold, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Tuesday, Deutsche Welle reported.

February 22, 2022, 16:29 German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: German Chancellor pointed out that he had asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection to withdraw the existing report on the supply security analysis prepared by the Federal Network Agency in Bonn.

“It may sound technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so that the pipeline cannot be certified now.” Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation, emphasized Scholz.

The responsible department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs will carry out a new assessment of the security of supply, taking into account "what has changed in the past few days," said the Chancellor.

“In this phase, it is now important, in addition to the first sanctions, to prevent further escalation and thus another catastrophe. That is what all our diplomatic efforts are aimed at," Scholz added.