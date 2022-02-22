The residents of the community of Sarushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged in agriculture - cattle breeding and gardening. There are also those who are engaged in greenhouse farming.

February 22, 2022, 14:33 The residents of Sarushen create on the native land with the expectation of stability. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Sarushen, Karen Gasparyan told "Artsakhpress".

“208 hectares of arable land have been cultivated this year, of which 138 hectares are wheat and 70 hectares are barley.

"350 residents live and create in Sarushen. Two displaced families have settled in the village after the war. The secondary school of the community has 47 students. The village has a kindergarten. 21 children attend the preschool institution. The ceremony hall has been renovated, provided with the necessary equipment and dishes. Renovation of the aid station is underway," said the head of the community, naming the security issue as the main problem of residents.

“The community is provided with gas supply, electricity and water. It is possible that the water resources will not be enough for the residents in summer. That is why it is necessary to build a new artesian well, ”said Karen Gasparyan.