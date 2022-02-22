The distinguished pedagogues of the secondary school after Dikran Izmirlian in the Chldran community of Artsakh’s Martakert region educate the students with patriotic ideas.

February 22, 2022, 12:04 The students of Chldran school are brought up with patriotic spirit

The Principal Samvel Ghukasyan told "Artsakhpress" correspondent.

"The school building was built in 2002, with the financial support of the Armenian philanthropist Dikran Izmirlian, and bears his name. The school has 77 students. After the war, the school admitted five school-age children from the displaced families of the community of Nor Maragha, Martakert region and Karvachar.

Because of the growing number of students, the number of classrooms are not enough for organizing classes in a proper way. So A two-story building is being built with the funding support of D. Izmirlian, where there will be a hall on the first floor, three large classrooms, a bathroom and two classrooms on the second floor," he said.

Events are organized on the occasion of all the memorable days. Of course, due to the epidemic, some restrictions were imposed in this regard, but we are trying to return to the previous level. The material and technical base of the school is not fully replenished. The equipment of the laboratory is old,”said the school principal.