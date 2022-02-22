Biden to block investments and trade of Americans with Donetsk and Luhansk regions

We expected such a move from Russia and are ready to respond immediately, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in connection with the recognition of the DPR and LPR by Russian President Vladimir Putin, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, calling Putin’s action a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” Psaki said.

“We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine,” she said.