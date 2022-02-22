President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

February 22, 2022, 10:44 President of Artsakh welcomes recognition of independence of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan made a statement on this occasion which says:

“On behalf of the authorities and people of the Republic of Artsakh I welcome the decision of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

The right of nations to self-determination and building one’s own state is inalienable for every people and is a fundamental principle of the international law.

The establishment of an independent state and its international recognition becomes an imperative especially in the face of existential dangers, as it is the most effective and civilized means of preventing bloodshed and humanitarian disaster.

The Republic of Artsakh has been fighting for its freedom, security and state-building for decades and has been exposed to many trials and genocidal actions. Thus, we hope that the Republic of Artsakh, which has relevant indisputable historical, political, legal and moral bases, has earned the international recognition of its sovereign state.

Congratulations to the people of Donbass on this historic event! We hope that steadfast peace and stability will be restored in this once prosperous country”.