NATO Condemns Putin's Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

NATO condemned the recognition by Russian President Vladimir Putin of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, BBC reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic”. This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted.

In his statement, he again accused Russia of looking for an excuse to invade Ukraine.