On February 20, the Dizak Art Cultural and Youth Center organized an event, bringing together under one roof displaced Artsakh people, cultural figures and people interested in culture.

February 21, 2022, 16:49 Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the exhibition of paintings on historical and cultural monuments of the occupied territories, organized on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement by the State Service for the Protection of the Historical Environment of Artsakh under the title "Azerbaijan is the enemy of civilization, Artsakh Republic permanent representative to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan, The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin and the Artsakh movement activists, cultural figures and residents of Hadrut were present.

The photos of the Armenian cultural heritage at present under the control of Azerbaijan due to the recent Artsakh War are presented. These historical and cultural monuments have either already been destroyed, damaged or are in danger of being destroyed or they are in danger of being presented as false Udi.