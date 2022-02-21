Khachkar is installed in the village of Haterk

A khachkar (cross tone) has been installed in Haterk on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Artsakh Movement and the 29th anniversary of the liberation of the village.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Haterk, Vardan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, the initiative to install a khachkar belongs to Nzhdeh Iskandaryan, the son of Samvel Iskandaryan, a native of Haterk who died in the first Artsakh Liberation War.

"On June 5, 1992, the enemy occupied our village and set fire to the houses. However, on February 20, 1993, Haterk was released. In the first Artsakh war, 44 freedom fighters from Haterk died for the sake of the homeland.

In the 44-day war, four heroes sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of Homeland. The fate of one fellow villager still remains unknown.

In memory of our fellow villagers, a khachkar has been erected in the village," said Vardan Grigoryan and added that it was blessed by the spiritual pastor of Martakert region, Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.