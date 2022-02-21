The construction of an apartment building in Chartar is nearing completion

The construction of an apartment building in Chartar, Martuni region, is being completed.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Currently, interior decoration work is being carried out.

Martha Danielyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".

"The building is three-storey, consisting of 9 apartments, 2 of which are four-room, and 7 are three-room. It is planned to put it into operation in the current year, " said Martha Danielyan.

The construction work is being financed by the Government of Artsakh. The contractor is "Vardapetyan Brothers" LLC.