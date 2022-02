Artsakh follows the developments in Donbass with a concern, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social media.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are deeply saddened and follow the developments in Donbass with a concern. Evacuation of the civilian population, information on the victims and wounded and other developments are gradually beginning to remind us about the latest humanitarian catastrophe caused by the 2020 Azeri-Turkish aggression in Artsakh.

As a person who has personally seen and faced many sufferings in the two wars with Azerbaijan, I would not like to see sufferings in such a scale anywhere in the world, including Donbass. It’s unfortunate that the geopolitical disagreements and ambitions lead to continuous human sufferings”, he said.

Artak Beglaryan hopes that common sense and humanity will prevail in this situation: it would be possible to find a peaceful solution in Donbass, as well as in the Russia-West relations, taking into account the vital interests of all sides.