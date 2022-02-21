An F-5 fighter jet crashed on Monday morning near a school in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, IRNA reports.

February 21, 2022, 13:42 Military plane crashes in Iran

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: While flying over Tabriz the fighter jet crashed in a neighborhood in northwest of the city, Shahid Fakouri Air Force Base said.

Initial reports suggest the fighter has crashed near a school.

Mohammad Baqer Honarbar, a provincial official, told IRNA that two pilots and one civilian are said to be killed in the crash.