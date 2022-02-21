An F-5 fighter jet crashed on Monday morning near a school in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, IRNA reports.
Military plane crashes in Iran
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: While flying over Tabriz the fighter jet crashed in a neighborhood in northwest of the city, Shahid Fakouri Air Force Base said.
Initial reports suggest the fighter has crashed near a school.
Mohammad Baqer Honarbar, a provincial official, told IRNA that two pilots and one civilian are said to be killed in the crash.