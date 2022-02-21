Artsakh NSS able to ensure safety of President, every citizen, those who visited Artsakh

The National Security Service (NSS) of the Artsakh Republic (AR) has issued a statement. It reads as follows:

February 21, 2022

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Taking into account the concerns raised in our society due to the statement disseminated by the prosecutor's office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on bringing the President of the Artsakh Republic to account, the Artsakh Republic National Security Service assures that the service is able to ensure the task put before it on the safety of state officials—in the person of the president of the republic—as well as of every citizen of the Artsakh Republic, and the persons who visited Artsakh—taking additional measures.