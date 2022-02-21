Artsakhpress

US, NATO must respond on Russia’s security guarantees demands substantively — Putin

The United States and NATO must give a concrete and substantive response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conversation with his French counterpart. Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Putin "once again stressed the necessity for the United States and NATO to take Russia’s demands on ensuring security guarantees seriously and to respond to them in a concrete and substantive manner," the Kremlin said after their phone call.

Russia referred its proposals on security guarantees to the United States and NATO in December 2021. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. Russia also demands the NATO military infrastructure be retreated to the 1997 borders.

In late January, Washington and Brussels handed over written responses to Russia’s proposals showing that the West has made no concessions to Russia on matters of principle importance for it. On Thursday, the Russian side made public its reaction to the United States’ response and will soon release a similar document on NATO’s response.


     

Politics

Law on occupied territories of Artsakh clarifies scope of Azerbaijan's accountability. Artsakh State Minister

The Parliament of Artsakh adopted the bill on the “Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh” at the second reading, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social media.

Artsakh NA unanimously adopts law on Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh

At its special sitting held on February 18, Artsakh National Assembly unanimously passed, in the second...

Artsakh President convened an enlarged consultation

On February 17, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working...

European Parliament: OSCE MG remains only internationally recognized format for Karabakh conflict resolution

The OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for resolving the Karabakh conflict,...

Azeri intentions to arrest Artsakh president are void of any international legal base – Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says the initiation of criminal proceedings by Azeri law enforcement...

Artsakh National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft law on occupied territories

On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National...

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Society

We must raise the issue of Artsakh status. Hrant Bagratyan

I do not think that the acts of reunification of Artsakh with Mother Armenia or recognition of Artsakh's independence can contradict the negotiation process mediated by the Minsk Group, let alone lead to war.

Today it is our duty to restore the fighting spirit. NA Deputy Speaker

February 1988 has a great meaning for our nation, and today it is our duty, especially after the war,...

On occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh movement President Harutyunyan visited Stepanakert Memorial (Video)

On February 20, on the occasion of Karabakh Movement, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan,...

Every Armenian should be proud of the "Made in Artsakh" label. Local Manufacturer

Stella Tosyan has initiated a small production of clothes in Stepanakert. She has created a local brand...

Furnishing work is being carried out in the newly built apartment buildings on Stepanakert's Tumanyan Street

Furnishing work is being carried out in the new residential apartment buildings built on Stepanakert's...

New workshop opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School (photos)

On February 18, the workshop of the "Public Catering" department was opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational...

154 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

154 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Military

Armenian Defense Ministry calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues releasing disinformation, accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani military positions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security...

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Sport

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

US, NATO must respond on Russia’s security guarantees demands substantively — Putin

Donetsk People's Republic declares general mobilization

Biden claims Putin made decision to invade Ukraine

West will introduce sanctions against Russia in any case, Putin says

