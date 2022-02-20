I do not think that the acts of reunification of Artsakh with Mother Armenia or recognition of Artsakh's independence can contradict the negotiation process mediated by the Minsk Group, let alone lead to war.

February 20, 2022, 16:35 We must raise the issue of Artsakh status. Hrant Bagratyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hrant Bagratyan, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, public and political figure, co-chair of the "In Defense of Artsakh" public initiative, told “Artsakhpress”.

"The main goals of the initiative are to raise the issue of Artsakh's status, as well as to restore the territorial integrity of Artsakh, to support the political forces and people of Artsakh.

Today's imperative is to develop allied relations with Russia, as peacekeepers contribute to maintaining the ceasefire in Artsakh," Bagratyan said.