Today it is our duty to restore the fighting spirit. NA Deputy Speaker

February 1988 has a great meaning for our nation, and today it is our duty, especially after the war, to restore our fighting spirit.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gagik Baghunts, Deputy Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly, told "Artsakhpress" referring to the Artsakh Revival Day.

"We must restore and express our unbreakable will in our daily life, which allowed us in 1988 and in later years to win the war imposed on us.

We must do everything to restore our territorial integrity; to send a unique message to the whole world that we are ready to fight to the end for our independence. I am sure that we will succeed," said G. Baghunts.