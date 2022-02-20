On February 20, on the occasion of Karabakh Movement, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by high-ranking officials, servicemen and the members of the "In Defense of Artsakh" public initiative, visited the Stepanakert City Memorial.
On occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement President Harutyunyan visited Stepanakert Memorial (Video)
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan also visited the Stepanakert military pantheon, where he laid flowers and paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of the homeland.