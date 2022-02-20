On February 20, on the occasion of Karabakh Movement, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by high-ranking officials, servicemen and the members of the "In Defense of Artsakh" public initiative, visited the Stepanakert City Memorial.

February 20, 2022, 14:02 On occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement President Harutyunyan visited Stepanakert Memorial (Video)

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan also visited the Stepanakert military pantheon, where he laid flowers and paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of the homeland.