Stella Tosyan has initiated a small production of clothes in Stepanakert. She has created a local brand – NANE; it is produced for Na(men) and Ne (women).

February 19, 2022, 11:50 Every Armenian should be proud of the "Made in Artsakh" label. Local Manufacturer

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Stella said that being a consumer, she always prefers to buy a product that has an "address".

When your business has a "name and address", it facilitates the process of moving forward and becoming popular. When your business has a "name and address", it facilitates the process of moving forward and becoming popular.

“That is why the idea of NANE has arisen. NANE is a hobby for me, depending on the successes and achievements, with the prospect of becoming a major job and business," said Stella.

"Consumers in NANE are just beginning to recognize the product. For this short period, I think, sufficient results have been registered.

The clothes are made according to the requirements of the customers.

And the orders are of different nature, from Armenian costumes, medical uniforms and evening dresses to sports, children's clothes and even military uniforms,” said S. Tosyan said.

She noted that her dream is to make her product more popular, to have her own corner to work, where she will be able to develop NANE, presenting the brand not only in Artsakh, but also to Armenians living abroad.