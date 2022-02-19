Biden claims Putin made decision to invade Ukraine

The US Administration claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade Ukraine, US President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked directly whether he is certain that Putin intends to invade Ukraine, Biden replied in an affirmative.

The reporters then asked if this means that Washington cuts its diplomatic interaction with Moscow on Ukraine.

"No," Biden replied. "Until he does [invade Ukraine], diplomacy is always a possibility," Biden underscored.