Furnishing work is being carried out in the new residential apartment buildings built on Stepanakert's Tumanyan Street.

February 18, 2022, 17:23 Furnishing work is being carried out in the newly built apartment buildings on Stepanakert's Tumanyan Street

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

The apartment buildings are being built with the funding support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, "Caravan" LLC and "Chanshin" CJSC companies. Apartments have already been provided to the displaced families from the towns of Hadrut and Shushi, as well as the families of fallen servicemen and large families," Danielyan said.