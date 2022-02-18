Artsakhpress

Society

New workshop opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School (photos)

On February 18, the workshop of the "Public Catering" department was opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the vocational school Narine Ishkhanyan said that only the first-year and second-year students study at the "Public food" department.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe second course does not operate, as most of the students were from Karvachar, Shushi, Hadrut regions, and after the war they  have settled in different settlements of Armenia.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէIn total we have 10 first-year and 9 third-year students,”said N. Ishkhanyan.

The director noted that the repair and furnishing of the workshop was carried out by the students of the school.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

Law on occupied territories of Artsakh clarifies scope of Azerbaijan's accountability. Artsakh State Minister

The Parliament of Artsakh adopted the bill on the “Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh” at the second reading, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social media.

Artsakh NA unanimously adopts law on Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh

At its special sitting held on February 18, Artsakh National Assembly unanimously passed, in the second...

Artsakh President convened an enlarged consultation

On February 17, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working...

European Parliament: OSCE MG remains only internationally recognized format for Karabakh conflict resolution

The OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for resolving the Karabakh conflict,...

Azeri intentions to arrest Artsakh president are void of any international legal base – Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says the initiation of criminal proceedings by Azeri law enforcement...

Artsakh National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft law on occupied territories

On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National...

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

154 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

154 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality...Leonid Allahverdyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War in 2020, many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their lives while defending...

Event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh National Liberation Movement organized in Stepanakert

On February 17, an event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh National Liberation Movement...

The residents of Chartar continue creating on their own land. Mayor

The residents of Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region are mainly engaged in agriculture - cattle...

170 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

170 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Only way to protect civilians is Azeri withdrawal near villages: Armenia and Artsakh ombudsmen present facts of crimes

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan...

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

Russian top diplomat, US Secretary of State interested in new security talks

US deputy ambassador was told to leave in retaliation for Russian diplomat’s expulsion

Blinken ready to meet with Lavrov late next week

Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House

