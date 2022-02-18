New workshop opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School (photos)

On February 18, the workshop of the "Public Catering" department was opened in the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the vocational school Narine Ishkhanyan said that only the first-year and second-year students study at the "Public food" department.

The second course does not operate, as most of the students were from Karvachar, Shushi, Hadrut regions, and after the war they have settled in different settlements of Armenia.

In total we have 10 first-year and 9 third-year students,”said N. Ishkhanyan.

The director noted that the repair and furnishing of the workshop was carried out by the students of the school.