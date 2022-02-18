Law on occupied territories of Artsakh clarifies scope of Azerbaijan's accountability. Artsakh State Minister

The Parliament of Artsakh adopted the bill on the “Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh” at the second reading, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social media.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The National Assembly has just adopted the bill on the “Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh”. The works on developing the bill have started months before in the government.

This law is not only the legal wording of the political position of Artsakh, but also regulates the legal relations in the Artsakh territories occupied by Azerbaijan, clarifies the scope of accountability of Azerbaijan.

This law deals with economic relations and procedures, the use of the subsoil and other natural resources, and the protection of human rights.

We understand very well that we have limited legal mechanisms to fulfill the functions mentioned in the law and achieve the goals, but we ought to maximally use the existing legal and political mechanisms on that direction. The territories of the Republic of Artsakh must be de-occupied, and our citizens must return to their homes”, he said.