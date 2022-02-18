At its special sitting held on February 18, Artsakh National Assembly unanimously passed, in the second reading and in full, the draft law "On Occupied Territories."

February 18, 2022, 11:55 Artsakh NA unanimously adopts law on Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill was adopted by 30 votes in favor.

This draft law was adopted in the first reading on February 16.

The adopted law defines the relations related to the legal status of the Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh territories and the special legal regime applying to them, the peculiarities of the activities of state and local governments and organizations, human and civil rights and freedoms, as well as the protection and defense of rights and interests of legal entities.