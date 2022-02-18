Blinken ready to meet with Lavrov late next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ready to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov late next week, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said, answering to a question from TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Secretary noted in his remarks at the UN Security Council today that, because we believe the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue, he had proposed to meet Foreign Minister Lavrov in Europe next week. The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.

"If they [Russia] do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy. We will continue to coordinate with our Allies and partners and push for further engagements with Russia through the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE," Price added.