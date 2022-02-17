Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the results of their recent talks with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, the White House said on Wednesday after their telephone conversation, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 'The US and German leaders "discussed their respective conversations with President Putin and President Zelensky regarding Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," it said.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and underscored the importance of continued transatlantic coordination on diplomacy and deterrence measures and the reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank if Russia further invades Ukraine."